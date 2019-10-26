REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — It’s been five months since Ailea Brown went missing in Baltimore County.
The 10-year-old was last seen at her Reisterstown home in the 300 block of Erin Russel Court on May 25. A white SUV was seen in the area at the same time.
But there was never an AMBER Alert issued for the girl because detectives said they have no reason to believe this was a stranger abduction.
Police reported her missing on June 3 after Ailea’s family contacted police.
Although they have reshared the information about her disappearance, Baltimore County police still have no leads.
According to a post on Friday, police are still looking for information about the girl’s disappearance.
Ailea is described as 4-foot-8 and 85 pounds. She has a medium complexion with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know something about her case or information on her whereabouts, call 911.
