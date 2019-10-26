  • WJZ 13On Air

BUMPASS, Va. (WJZ) — Police in Virginia have issued an AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Louisa County. Authorities believe Isabel Shae Hicks may have been taken by 33-year-old Bruce Lynch.

Isabel Hicks. Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office

 

Lynch is believed to be armed with a 9mm and had suicidal thoughts.

Bruce Lynch. Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office

The pair could be traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix that’s blue/silver in color with VA tag VEM9071. Lynch could have changed the tags to UXW3614 or 249-9UT.

Bruce Lynch could be traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix that’s blue/silver in color with VA tag VEM9071. Lynch could have changed the tags to UXW3614 or 249-9UT. Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office

Police say they may be headed out of state and might be staying on camping grounds.

Isabel is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4-foot-11 and 120 pounds. The teen’s hair is straight and ling. She has a birthmark on the inside of the right leg and her ears are pierced.

Lynch should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call 911 if you see them or Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-804-261-1044 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

