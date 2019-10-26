Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI’s Baltimore office has joined local officials to find the alleged serial bank robber Fletcher Dorsett.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI’s Baltimore office has joined local officials to find the alleged serial bank robber Fletcher Dorsett.
According to the FBI, Dorsett may have robbed a bank in Baltimore on Friday.
Help the FBI and our LE partners locate Fletcher Dorsett. We believe he robbed another bank yesterday in Baltimore – his 8th bank robbery since July. Call 410-265-8080 if you know his whereabouts. #5Kreward https://t.co/RkFsmGShcQ pic.twitter.com/PIJe6pjgbY
— FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) October 26, 2019
The 51-year-old also wanted for a bank robbery in Annapolis on Thursday.
The FBI said it’s allegedly his 8th bank robbery since July.
If you know where Dorsett is, call 410-265-8080 or 911.
You must log in to post a comment.