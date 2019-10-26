  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI’s Baltimore office has joined local officials to find the alleged serial bank robber Fletcher Dorsett.

According to the FBI, Dorsett may have robbed a bank in Baltimore on Friday.

The 51-year-old also wanted for a bank robbery in Annapolis on Thursday.

The FBI said it’s allegedly his 8th bank robbery since July.

If you know where Dorsett is, call 410-265-8080 or 911.

