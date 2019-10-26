WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Looks like everyone has a bit of Nats fever.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr. are cheering on the Nationals as they face the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series in DC Saturday.
Even though we’re diehard O’s fans, Cal and I are both excited to see the @Nationals bringing together a divided Washington! #StayInTheFight pic.twitter.com/cWgVkohqQa
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 27, 2019
“Even though we’re diehard O’s fans, Cal and I are both excited to see the Nats bringing together a divided Washington!” Hogan wrote on Facebook.
The Nats are up 2-1 in the series, losing Friday night at home. It was the first time the city hosted the World Series in 86 years.
Nationals fans are hoping to finish the fight with wins Saturday and Sunday to wrap up the series and bring another national trophy to the city, following the Capitals’ Stanley Cup in 2017 and the Washington Mystics win this year.
You must log in to post a comment.