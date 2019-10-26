  • WJZ 13On Air

NEW MARKET, Md.

NEW MARKET, Md. (WJZ) — The driver involved in a fatal crash in Frederick County has been identified, Maryland State Police report, saying charges are pending.

State police identified 24-year-old Dalton Ritchey of Woodbury, Pennsylvania as the driver of the 2013 Heil Dry Bulk Tanker, a tractor-trailer, involved in the fatal accident.

Matthew Emiliano Lautar, 45, of Baltimore was pronounced dead on the scene. Lautar was the driver and only occupant in a Honda Civic.

Charges are now pending review in the case.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the occurred just after 3 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound side of I-70 near New Market. Police said they believe both vehicles were traveling eastbound when the tractor-trailer rear-ended the Civic. It unknown why the Civic was rear-ended.

Investigators said the impact may have caused the fuel tank on the Civic to rupture causing the vehicle to catch fire. The Civic struck a guardrail and came to rest facing the westbound I-70. The tractor-trailer struck the median and traveled into all three westbound lanes before coming to a stop at the guardrail.

The investigation continues.

 

