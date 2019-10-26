



Want to know where to go when it comes to yoga in Baltimore?

Luckily, there’s no shortage of high-caliber yoga options to consider in and around Baltimore.

To find the top yoga studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

Movement Lab

301 W. 29th St., Suite 2001, Remington

MOVEMENT LAB | PHOTO: CLASSPASS

Movement Lab is Baltimore’s favorite yoga studio by the numbers, with 4.9 stars out of 3,379 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp and 5,600 fans on Facebook.

“[This studio] is a laboratory of movement where health and fitness are redefined one day at the time,” according to the business’ ClassPass profile.

M·Power Yoga

3600 O’Donnell St., Suite 100, Canton Industrial Area

M·POWER YOGA | PHOTO: CLASSPASS

Also among Baltimore’s favorites is M·Power Yoga, with 4.8 stars out of 1,127 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp and 3,786 fans on Facebook. It’s the top yoga studio in the entire Baltimore metro area, according to ClassPass’ rankings.

“They offer heated power vinyasa yoga classes for all skill and ability levels. Their sequences are accessible to all levels of practitioners yet innovative, challenging and fun,” explains the business’ profile on ClassPass.

CorePower Yoga

1321 Dock St., Fells Point

COREPOWER YOGA | PHOTO: CLASSPASS

With 4.9 stars out of 1,458 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp and 178,450 fans on Facebook, CorePower Yoga has garnered plenty of local fans. Please note, though, that the Facebook fans are spread across the business’s multiple locations.

“Through a variety of yoga classes, convenient times and more than 160 studios nationwide, CorePower Yoga works every muscle and every emotion, turning doubt into security and stress into sweat. CorePower Yoga classes are taught by passionate and encouraging certified yoga instructors,” the business’ Yelp page continues.

AsanaRoots

1707 N. Charles St., Suite 201, Charles North

ASANAROOTS | PHOTO: CLASSPASS

With 4.8 stars out of 29 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp and 2,068 fans on Facebook, AsanaRoots holds its own among the competition. It’s been open since 2016.

“They strive to honor, support and encourage the moment of union between your body, your mind and your soul,” states the business’ ClassPass profile. Whether it is through yoga, acrobatics, acro-yoga, dance or capoeira, you will find something at the studio that will connect you with your roots and guide you through the journey within yourself and the community.”

Eclectic Soul Yoga

1100 Cathedral St., Midtown

ECLECTIC SOUL YOGA | PHOTO: CLASSPASS

With 4.7 stars out of 134 reviews on ClassPass and 117 fans on Facebook, Eclectic Soul Yoga is another popular local pick.

“Get ready to sweat out limiting beliefs of the mind and body with an amazing vinyasa flow and harmonious beats,” states the business’ ClassPass profile.

