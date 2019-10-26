



Start your day off right with some pictures of cool kitties! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Baltimore.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Biggie Paws, Bengal and tiger mix

Biggie Paws is a male Bengal and tiger mix being kept at Bengal Rescue Network (501c3).

Biggie Paws gets along well with dogs. No other cats, please: He is looking for a cat-free home. His vaccinations are already up to date, he’s neutered and he has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Here’s what Biggie Paws’ friends at Bengal Rescue Network (501c3) think of him:

Meet Biggie Paws, a big, lovable and high-energy young Bengal. If you’re looking for a cuddle buddy and an entertaining companion, he’s the cat for you.

Read more about how to adopt Biggie Paws on Petfinder.

Rory, domestic shorthair

Rory is a winsome female domestic shorthair staying at Walter Rescue.

Rory will do best with an owner who has time to bond with her. She will need a home free of other cats and kids. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette, and she is spayed.

Notes from Rory’s caretakers:

Sweet Rory is looking for a calm, quiet home with humans who can reassure her and help her feel secure — she’s had a lot of chaos in her life and just wants some peace and quiet.

Read more about how to adopt Rory on Petfinder.

Rofo, domestic shorthair mix

Rofo is an adorable male domestic shorthair mix currently housed at The Maryland SPCA.

He’s been neutered.

Notes on Rofo:

Like all sidekicks, I’m just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don’t go looking for trouble, but I’m no scaredy-cat, either.

Read more about how to adopt Rofo on Petfinder.

Nebul, domestic shorthair mix

Nebul is a male domestic shorthair mix currently residing at The Maryland SPCA.

He has been neutered.

From Nebul’s current caretaker:

Nebul is quiet, super chill and loves sitting by your side while you do your own thing. He’s a good companion to have in a quiet home because he sometimes gets scared of loud noises. Nebul could play with strings and ribbons for days, as long as there’s someone moving them around for him to catch and pounce on.

Read more about Nebul on Petfinder.

Leo, domestic shorthair mix

Leo is a darling male domestic shorthair mix being cared for at The Maryland SPCA.

Leo would prefer a home without small children. He’s already been neutered.

Notes from Leo’s caretakers:

We’ve learned that Leo is a sensitive guy and it takes time for him to become comfortable in new situations. The more comfortable he becomes, the more his personality shines.

Apply to adopt Leo today at Petfinder.

Roma, domestic shorthair mix

Roma is a sweet female domestic shorthair mix currently housed at The Maryland SPCA.

She’s already been spayed.

More about Roma:

I can be pretty timid around people, so I’m not a huge fan of getting lots of cuddles and pets (although I’ll take a couple here and there when I’m in a comfy mood). I prefer to perch in my bed and make eyes at you from across the room, while keeping my distance most of the time.

Read more about how to adopt Roma on Petfinder.