BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve got Sunday morning plans, expect rain to be a part of them.

Meteorologist Meg McNamara said rain will begin overnight and continue into Sunday morning.

The heaviest rain should be expected between 8 a.m. and noon. One to two inches of rain is expected.

The rain will then quickly taper off after lunchtime.

The second half of the day should be dry with some breaks of sun.

Here’s a look at the 7-day

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

 

 

