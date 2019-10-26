BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve got Sunday morning plans, expect rain to be a part of them.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara said rain will begin overnight and continue into Sunday morning.
Plan for downpours Sunday morning, with rain totals of up to two inches expected. The second half of the day should be dry with some breaks of sun through the afternoon. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/LcLwFoVCKA
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 27, 2019
The heaviest rain should be expected between 8 a.m. and noon. One to two inches of rain is expected.
The rain will then quickly taper off after lunchtime.
The first half of our Sunday will be soaking! 1-2 inches of rain is possible. It's looking like the heaviest of the rain moves through between 8 AM and 12 PM with rain tapering quickly after that. #MDWX #WJZ #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/25oGN0ctHy
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 26, 2019
The second half of the day should be dry with some breaks of sun.
Here’s a look at the 7-day
