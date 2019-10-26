(HOODLINE) — A new chicken shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Federal Hill, called BRD, is located at 1104 S. Charles St.
The eatery, which has one other location in Baltimore, features spicy fried chicken sandwiches with buffalo sauce, jerk sauce, barbecue sauce or curry sauce. Seven flavors of chicken wings are offered, including maple mustard, as well as milkshakes and house-cut fries.
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, BRD has made a promising start.
Karen N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 11, wrote, “The chicken sandwiches are huge — crispy on the outside, so, so juicy and tender on the inside.”
Yelper Kritic K. added, “Got the buffalo wings. They were very good. Good kick with amazing flavor.”
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: BRD is open from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 5 p.m.–midnight on Thursday; 5 p.m.–3 a.m. on Friday; 11–3 a.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.
