FAIRFAX, Va, (WJZ) — Even newborn babies want the Washington Nationals to #FinishTheFight in the World Series.

Inova Hospitals have decked all the newborns at their Birthing Inn in Nats gear.

“Welcome to the World Inova babies! This Series of New fans make a great line up, don’t you think?” Inova Health System posted Friday.

Credit: Inova Health System

The Nationals face the Houston Astros Saturday night for Game 4 of the series.

The team lost Game 3 Friday night. It was the first time DC has hosted a World Series in 86 years.

 

