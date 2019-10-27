ROCKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Two women are dead in Rockville after their car struck a tree Saturday morning, officials said.
At around 11:36 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to the 200 block of North Washington Street for a report of a serious collision, where they found a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla that had struck a tree.
The Corolla was driving eastbound on Beall Avenue when it turned right onto northbound North Washington Street. For reasons police still don’t know, the Corolla left the roadway after making the right turn onto North Washington Street and struck a tree.
The driver, identified as an 80-year-old man named Cheung Foo Chan, of Hyattsville, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
A front-seat passenger, Janice Luk Chan, 72, also of Hyattsville, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries where she later died.
The back-seat passenger, Man Kei Tam Yuen, 83, of Seabrook, Maryland, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where she also later died.
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.
