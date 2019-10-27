FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle on US Route 40 earlier Sunday evening, police say.
Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack troopers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the area of 7310 Baltimore National Pike, US Route 40 east of Gambrill Park Road in Frederick County.
Police learned a 2019 KTM motorcycle was driving east on US Route 40, east of Gambrill Park Road when the motorcycle traveled off the paved portion of the road way and onto the right shoulder.
He was then thrown off the motorcycle. He’s been identified as Dylan Tyler Harley, of Thurmont in Frederick County.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Frederick County Fire/EMS from injuries he got in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frederick Barrack Duty Officer a 301-600-4150.
