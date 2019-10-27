BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a report of an unarmed carjacking in the parking lot of the Maryland Historical Society in Mount Vernon over the weekend.
Officers responded to the parking lot at around 5 p.m. on Saturday where they found a 52-year-old woman who told them while she was in the parking lot, two unknown black men approached her vehicle on the driver side.
The woman, identified as Faith Beck, was picking up her daughter from work when it happened on W. Monument Street.
One of the suspects reached into her car through the driver side window and tried to remove her keys from the ignition.
When that was unsuccessful, the two men pulled her out of her 2018 Nissan Rogue, got in and drove away.
The vehicle has not been recovered yet, police said.
Faith Peck was picking her daughter up from work in Mt. Vernon Saturday night when she was carjacked on W. Monument. Her companion animal, Baxter, was inside the car and is now missing.
Beck said her companion animal, Baxter was inside the car and is now missing.
