BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a report of an unarmed carjacking in the parking lot of the Maryland Historical Society in Mount Vernon over the weekend.

Officers responded to the parking lot at around 5 p.m. on Saturday where they found a 52-year-old woman who told them while she was in the parking lot, two unknown black men approached her vehicle on the driver side.

The woman, identified as Faith Peck, was picking up her daughter from work when it happened on W. Monument Street.

One of the suspects reached into her car through the driver’s side window and tried to remove her keys from the ignition.

“They just kept saying ‘Lady get out of the car, listen to me get out of the car, and were forcefully holding my arms and dragging me out of the car and shoved me onto the ground,”

She said she lost many important belongings including her purse, her credit card, license and her glasses.

But she said the most important thing inside her car was her companion animal, Baxter- who is now missing.

She said in that moment all she could think about was her cat, who was in a carrier in the passenger seat.

When that was unsuccessful, the two men pulled her out of her 2018 Nissan Rogue, got in and drove away. She said she couldn’t reach for Baxter before the men took off in her car.

The vehicle has not been recovered yet, police said, and the victims have not been identified.

Faith Peck was picking her daughter up from work in Mt. Vernon Saturday night when she was carjacked on W. Monument. Her companion animal, Baxter, was inside the car and is now missing. Please be on the lookout. @wjz pic.twitter.com/67ltCPF27X — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) October 27, 2019

Not only was Baxter a family pet, he was also training to become a companion animal, to support Faith through a number of health ailments.

“Really we just want our cat back, he’s just a baby,” said Rea Peck.

Carjackings in the city are up 30 percent. So far this year, there have been 440 reported carjackings.

An experience that Faith and her family are now all too familiar with.

Faith’s daughter, Rea, is distributing fliers around the area, hoping someone comes across Baxter and safely return him home.

“We just want to be able to find him and just have him again,” Rea said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City Police.