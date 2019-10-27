Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Baltimore on Sunday evening.
At around 4:16 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Boston Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder, and have no suspect information or a motive.
Anyone with information about this incident should call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
