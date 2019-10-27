Filed Under:2020 World Series, Bud Light, DC, Maryland, Maryland News, Nationals, Talkers, World Series


WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — This Washington Nationals fan was put to the test Sunday night- making a Catch-22 decision: he could either catch a home-run ball at Game 5 of the World Series or keep holding both beers in each of his hands.

He chose both- and it was hilarious to watch.

The fan in center field was double-fisting Bud Light beers, and he wasn’t about to let those beers go- or the ball for that matter.

So what did he do instead?

He moved his chest out and caught the ball right off of his stomach, bouncing it off his gut and onto the ground.

Bud Light was incredibly impressed- calling out for someone to find this American hero.

Our sister station WUSA9 found him, holding his prize.

Bud Light responded, “Thank you for your service,” with a beer emoji.

