



This Washington Nationals fan was put to the test Sunday night- making a Catch-22 decision: he could either catch a home-run ball at Game 5 of the World Series or keep holding both beers in each of his hands.

He chose both- and it was hilarious to watch.

The fan in center field was double-fisting Bud Light beers, and he wasn’t about to let those beers go- or the ball for that matter.

So what did he do instead?

He moved his chest out and caught the ball right off of his stomach, bouncing it off his gut and onto the ground.

Bud Light was incredibly impressed- calling out for someone to find this American hero.

This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/suMtVECfXY — Bud Light (@budlight) October 28, 2019

Our sister station WUSA9 found him, holding his prize.

Hi 👋 We FOUND ‘EM RIGHT HERE❗️🍻 DILLY DILLY. Hero’s deserve to be recognized: https://t.co/VIvhmaazlQ pic.twitter.com/YHuTMjk8pF — WUSA9 (@wusa9) October 28, 2019

Bud Light responded, “Thank you for your service,” with a beer emoji.