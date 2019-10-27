BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said he will make an “announcement about his future” on Tuesday, according to an email sent late Sunday night.
Rumors have swirled for months that Smith might make a go at the top Baltimore job- mayor- after he left Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s office to “explore other opportunities,”
Smith had been working in the county executive’s office since January but left at the beginning of October.
Former BPD spokesman TJ Smith will make “an announcement about his future” Tuesday in West Baltimore. His apparent campaign slogan is “Think Different”. pic.twitter.com/oWvybBeFdX
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) October 28, 2019
He had said in late August he was “closing in on a final decision” on whether to run for the city’s top job.
“I have spoken to a diverse team of thinkers and problem solvers who all want the same thing; the very best for our region and city,” Smith wrote on Facebook in August. “I have been humbled to be asked by a cross-section of people to give serious thought and consideration to being a candidate and that is exactly what I have been doing.”
The press conference will start at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning in West Baltimore and will include Smith, community members and several parents who have lost their loved ones to violence, he said in the email.
