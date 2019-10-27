  • WJZ 13On Air

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is injured after being shot in Laurel earlier Sunday night, police say.

Howard County police officers were called to the 9200 block of N. Laurel Road at 7:42 p.m. for a report that a woman had been shot.

She was conscious and alert at the scene and was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Police believe a group of people had gathered in the parking lot of Laurel Woods Elementary School for a reason unrelated to the school.

This investigation is ongoing.

