ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Jarrod Ramos intends to plead guilty to all 23 criminal counts.
He is now asking for a jury trial on whether he is criminally responsible for Capital Gazette murders.
This comes a week after a psychiatrist rules Ramos is legally sane.
He originally had pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible for 23 counts.
The 39-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Ann Smith and Wendi Winters.
Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday and his trial is set for next week.
