BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the Army, Steve Owens made sure satellite signals from soldiers across the globe made it through.

Later, at the largest satellite companies in the world, he excelled and earned accolades.

But a mishap at work led him to a doctor’s appointment and eventually a life-changing diagnosis.

Owens knew something was wrong when at his job as a satellite engineer, he mistakenly allowed the images from one broadcaster to interrupt the feed of a major television network.

That mistake led him to the doctor, who said Owens had Alzheimer’s.

Shortly after that, Owens was called for jury duty. He forgot to give the judge a note describing his medical condition, which led to him being seated on a jury for a murder trial.

He showed up to court but forgot to come back after lunch, leading the judge to declare a mistrial and issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

“It all unraveled,” he said.

It’s heartbreaking to listen to Owens, who at just 57, is slowly starting to lose his mind.

“Sometimes I’ll uncontrollably start weeping, just because,” he said.

“This is a terrible stage because they are aware,” his wife Shelette said. “They get depressed, they get angry, they get aggressive.”

Every morning, Shelette drops Steve off at daycare and picks him up in the afternoon.

Since he’s highly functional, they asked him to help them set the table. It’s a simple job, but one that gives him purpose. But it’s a reminder of how much he’s lost and how much he will continue to lose.

As for Shelette?

“I’m not a wife anymore. I’m a caregiver,” she said.