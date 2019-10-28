Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council introduced a bill Monday night to rename Courthouse East after the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.
Cummings, who represented Maryland’s 7th District since 1996, died on Oct. 17 at age 68. He also was the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
“The Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse will stand in perpetuity as a monument to the Congressman’s service to the common man, the rule of law in our society, and his commitment to economic justice for all,” the bill said in part.
An introductory copy of the bill posted on the city council’s website ahead of Monday’s meeting said the renaming would be official 30 days after the bill is passed. It is being sponsored by council president Brandon Scott on behalf of the administration.o
Cummings was laid to rest Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church.
