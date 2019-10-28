  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pest control company Orkin says Baltimore’s rat problem is getting better compared to other large U.S. cities.

The company put out its annual list of the country’s 50 rattiest cities earlier this month, and Baltimore fell to number 12, down three spots from last year.

Their list is based on the number of new residential and commercial rat treatments from September 15, 2018, to September 15, 2019.

Topping the list for the fifth-straight year is Chicago, followed by Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco.

Baltimore’s rat problem drew national attention earlier this year after President Donald Trump called the city “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” on Twitter. That tweet drew strong reactions from city officials.

Three years ago, Baltimore was sixth on the list.

Read the full list here.

