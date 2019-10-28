Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting from earlier in October that killed two people.
Officers received the report of the shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on October 17 in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue.
When they arrived they found two shooting victims, who were both taken to an area hospital where they died of their injuries.
Detectives are now working to identify the individual seen in these photographs:
They are also looking for more information on a white Dodge Durango that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives from the homicide unit at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
You must log in to post a comment.