BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s public works department is mourning the loss of its spokesperson who died suddenly over the weekend.
Jeffrey Raymond died suddenly on Sunday, the city said in a news release. They did not specify what led to Raymond’s death.
“The entire Department of Public Works extends our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Mr. Raymond’s family,” the department said.
A funeral will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Levinson Chapel, 8900 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville.
