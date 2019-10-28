  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s public works department is mourning the loss of its spokesperson who died suddenly over the weekend.

Jeffrey Raymond died suddenly on Sunday, the city said in a news release. They did not specify what led to Raymond’s death.

“The entire Department of Public Works extends our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Mr. Raymond’s family,” the department said.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Levinson Chapel, 8900 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville.

 

