BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Waterfront Partnership announced it will add a fourth trash wheel to join Mr. Trash Wheel, Professor Trash Wheel and Captain Trash Wheel by next spring.
The Waterfront Partnership is also asking for the public’s help in choosing a name for the new wheel to be located at the mouth of the Gwynns Falls.
“We’ve had our googly eyes set on the Gwynns Falls for a long time,” said Adam Lindquist, director of the Healthy Harbor Initiative. “An estimated 400 tons of litter and debris flow into the Middle Branch each year. This new trash wheel will mean cleaner shorelines and less plastic in the Harbor and the Chesapeake Bay.”
The Gwynns Falls trash wheel will be the largest trash wheel ever built, including a grappling arm to help move large debris, a canopy-covered by 72 solar panels, a series of rakes powered by a water wheel, a conveyor belt that will lift trash from the water into a dumpster and a kayak gate will provide access to the stream, according to the release.
Waterfront Partnership receives annual funding from the Baltimore City Department of Public Works to operate its existing trash wheels.
“We are pleased to support this important environmental initiative as part of our mission to responsibly manage Baltimore’s everyday residential and commercial waste,” said Wheelabrator Technologies Market Manager Mike Dougherty. “Removing waste from our waterways and safely converting it to clean, renewable energy has far-reaching environmental benefits.”
For information on the new trash wheel or to submit a name, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
