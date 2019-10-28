Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A bicyclist injured in a crash with a car Sunday evening has died, Baltimore County police said.
Andre Brown, 28, of no fixed address, was trying to cross Campbell Boulevard near I-95 around 7:15 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Focus, police said.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died early Monday morning.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation into the circumstances of this fatal crash.
