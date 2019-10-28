LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police arrested a local man in the nonfatal shooting near a Laurel elementary school Sunday night.
Salvatore Sam Mancini, 34, of Washington Boulevard in Elkridge, was arrested at his home overnight.
Mancini is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a handgun in a felony.
The woman, now identified as Amanda Cavin, 38, of Severn, was shot shortly before 8 p.m., in the 9200 block of N. Laurel Road.
She was conscious and alert at the scene and taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. She has been treated and released.
Police believe a group of people, including Mancini and Cavin, who know each other, had gathered in the parking lot of Laurel Woods Elementary School for a remembrance ceremony that wasn’t related to the school.
