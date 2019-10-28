Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore drivers, expect some traffic delays downtown in the next few weeks.
Howard Street between Lombard and Baltimore Street will close for sewer repair work starting Monday until November 11.
The full street closure will remain in effect throughout that time while Baltimore Department of Public Works will be doing 24-hour sewer repairs in the roadway.
There won’t be any disruption to sewer services, Baltimore City said in a release Monday.
Light RailLink service will run normally.
Drivers who need to access the Howard Street Garage will be able to get into the parking garage from Lombard Street.
Traffic coming in from northbound I-395 however, cannot use Howard Street- but can use Pratt and Lombard Street.
