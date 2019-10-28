



Models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer are banned from attending any Major League Baseball games after they flashed Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park in Washington DC.

Rose tweeted “guilty as charged” Sunday after another Twitter user shared video of the pair flashing Cole a couple of hours after she tweeted a photo of a letter she received from the MLB banning her for life.

Summer tweeted, “Whoops!”

“On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.,” David Thomas, vice president of security and ballpark operations for MLB said in the letter. “During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the seventh inning in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business. You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely.”

The women were wearing yellow t-shirts behind home plate when the flashed Cole during the bottom of the seventh inning.

“It’s all fun and games until MLB bans you for life,” Rose tweeted.

A thrid woman, who the woman identified as Kayla Lauren, also flashed the star pitcher.

Several people tweeted at the women or tweeted about the flashers during the game.

“Not all heroes wear capes or shirts,” Mike La Fiura tweeted.

@JuliaRose_33 Not all heroes wear capes … or shirts 🐐 #WorldSeries2019 — Mike LaFiura III (@MichaelLaFiura) October 28, 2019

The women tweeted that they flashed the cameras for breast cancer awareness and asked that people donate.

Cole was unfazed by the women’s antics and the Astros went on to win the game 7-1. They also took the series lead 3-2.