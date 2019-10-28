Comments
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters in Anne Arundel County responded to calls reporting a bedroom fire in the 825 block of Fairview Avenue that spread to the rest of the house on Sunday evening.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters in Anne Arundel County responded to calls reporting a bedroom fire in the 825 block of Fairview Avenue that spread to the rest of the house on Sunday evening.
Neighbors called 911 around 6:58 p.m., after they saw fire and smoke coming from the one and a half story single-family home on October 27.
Firefighters said Baltimore County Fire Department assisted the residents.
The bedroom fire was under control in 10 minutes and no one was injured. Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire, but determined to be accidental.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.