BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were shot, two fatally, in a shooting in northwest Baltimore Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened near Park Heights Avenue and Quantico Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a woman showed up shortly after the shooting at Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at the hospital.

Three other people, a 26-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All three walked into area hospitals.

Police said the victims were hanging out in front of a corner store when two men walked up and opened fire. The men then fled the scene.

Police are investigating a shooting at Pimlico/Quantico. Police say 5 victims injured, no word on their condition. Multiple evidence markers on the ground. One neighbor says he heard two rounds of gunfire and it sounded like fireworks @wjz #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/31t7PFbPBT — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 29, 2019

A neighbor tells WJZ he heard two rounds of gunfire in the area.

“I heard rapid fire and I thought it was firecrackers,” Timothy Mercer said. “Then I heard retaliation gunfire like fireworks and then I knew it was gunshots, and it was rapid-fire.”

Hours earlier, a 27-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 4400 block of Garrison Boulevard. That shooting happened around 5 p.m. and left the man with gunshot wounds to the left thigh and left foot.

He was taken to an area hospital and went into surgery.

Witnesses reportedly saw a gray or blue car fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.