GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a suspect they believe to be involved in the stabbing of a man in Glen Burnie Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 7900 block of Nolpark Court for report of a stabbing where they found a man in front of the building with a non-life threatening stab wound on October 28 at 1:30 a.m.

The victim said he was approached and assaulted by a man wearing a black mask and a black jacket in front of the location, according to police.

The victim told police he did not know the man.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 410-222-6145 or 410-222-4700.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

