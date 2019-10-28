Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a suspect they believe to be involved in the stabbing of a man in Glen Burnie Monday morning.
Officers responded to the 7900 block of Nolpark Court for report of a stabbing where they found a man in front of the building with a non-life threatening stab wound on October 28 at 1:30 a.m.
The victim said he was approached and assaulted by a man wearing a black mask and a black jacket in front of the location, according to police.
The victim told police he did not know the man.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 410-222-6145 or 410-222-4700.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
