ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for accused Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos.

This comes a week after a psychiatrist rules Ramos is legally sane.

He pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible for 25 counts of murder.

The 39-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Ann Smith and Wendi Winters.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday and his trial is set for next week.

If found guilty, the second phase of that trial will determine if he’s criminally responsible.

