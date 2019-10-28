  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fans can get used to seeing wide receiver Willie Snead on the roster for at least the next year.

Reports surfaced Monday that the 27-year-old Ball State University graduate had signed a one-year, $6 million extension with the team.

Snead appeared to confirm the news on Twitter Monday night, quoting an ESPN reporter’s tweet about the news and saying “Grateful for Baltimore, Love being a Raven!!”

Snead joined the Ravens in 2018 after stints with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.

