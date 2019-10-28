



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday a special election to fill the late Congressman Elijah Cummings’ seat will be held on April 28, 2020.

Cummings, who died on Oct. 17, represented the state’s 7th district. He also chaired the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Cummings was laid to rest Friday.

State law requires that a primary election be held at least 65 days after the governor’s proclamation is issued, and a general election be held at least 65 days after the primary.

Candidates can begin filing on Oct. 30, 2019.

The deadline for the nomination papers to be filed is Nov. 20, 2019. Candidates must withdraw by Nov. 22, 2019.

The special primary election will be held on Feb. 4, 2020. That’s 76 days after the filing deadline.

The special election will be held on the same day as the state’s spring primary to help avoid cost and confusion. It will be held 84 days after the special primary election.

“It is imperative for the 7th Congressional District to have a strong voice in the House of Representatives, and today we are ensuring the process to fill this historic Maryland seat moves forward in a fair and timely manner,” said Governor Hogan. “We have chosen the dates for this important special election to allow for a robust campaign. Free and fair elections are the very foundation of American democracy, and we encourage the citizens of the 7th District to take part and let their voices be heard.”

