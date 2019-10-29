Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A proposal to ban Baltimore retailers from giving out plastic bags is one step closer to becoming law.
A city council committee advanced the legislation on Monday. It would only allow the use of bags for certain items like fresh fish, meat or produce.
The proposal would also require stores and restaurants to charge five cents for other types of bags, including paper.
Four cents of the fee would go back to retailers.
The effort marks the ninth time the city has tried to push a plastic bag ban.
Earlier this month, the council’s judiciary committee approved an amendment pushed by retailers that would only ban “thin plastic” bags.
The full city council will have a preliminary vote on the ban Monday.
