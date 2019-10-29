



Baxter, a cat who was lost after a carjacking in Mount Vernon, is back home with his family.

Thanks to the power of social media, he was found in his carrier in an alley in Bolton Hill.

His owner, 52-year-old Faith Peck, was carjacked while waiting to pick up her daughter at the Maryland Historical Society on Saturday.

Baxter was stuck in his carrier in the passenger seat and Faith wasn’t able to get him out in time.

Rea, a family member, said two women from Bolton Hill found him in his carrier in an alley near their homes. She got a phone call from Mara Leiba earlier Tuesday morning.

“My neighbor said, ‘Did you see what’s in the alley?’ And I said no, and low and behold it was a cat,” Leiba said.

A friend of Leiba’s recognized the cat from photos on Facebook and one thing led to another.

“There’s so many little intricate details to it that also just jive,” Leiba said.

Rea had distributed flyers, and many people shared posts on social media which brought about the sweet reunion.

She added all the money people gave to a GoFundMe will be given to the Maryland SPCA, where they said they got Baxter!

Faith, who lost her purse, credit card, license and glasses during the incident, said the most important thing inside her car was Baxter.

The family says the car that was stolen was also recovered.

Police have yet to identify any suspects in the case, and it is an ongoing investigation.