PRINCE CALVERT, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation found a 2015 black Ford truck was traveling east on Dares Beach Road in the area of Terrace Drive around 4:24 p.m. in Prince Frederick, Maryland, when it struck an adult female pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck was identified as 33-year-old Joseph F. Migliaccio.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the crash.

 

