BOONSBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash that involves four vehicles on Route 40 near Boonsboro Monday evening.
The crash was reported at the intersection of Route 40 and Mount Lena Road.
.@MDSP troopers in Washington Co. are on the scene of a traffic crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Rt. 40 and Mt. Lena Rd, near Boonsboro. There are three confirmed on-scene fatalities. One person has been flown by @MDSP Aviation to UMD Shock Trauma….
— MD State Police (@MDSP) October 29, 2019
Three people are confirmed dead at the scene and another person was flown to Shock Trauma. A fifth person was taken to Meritus Health Hospital in Hagerstown.
Route 40 is closed and a detour has been set up, police said. The closure will likely last through rush hour.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
