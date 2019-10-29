Filed Under:crash, Fatal crash, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BOONSBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash that involves four vehicles on Route 40 near Boonsboro Monday evening.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Route 40 and Mount Lena Road.

Three people are confirmed dead at the scene and another person was flown to Shock Trauma. A fifth person was taken to Meritus Health Hospital in Hagerstown.

Route 40 is closed and a detour has been set up, police said. The closure will likely last through rush hour.

