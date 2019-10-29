Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore police and Baltimore County spokesperson T.J. Smith launched his mayoral campaign for the city of Baltimore Tuesday morning.
While he had said he was “making an announcement about his future” over the weekend, he officially changed his Twitter bio to “Candidate for Mayor of #Baltimore” and launched his campaign website.
New: @TJSmithBmore announces he’s running for mayor. @wjz
— Nicole Baker 🏁 (@NicoleBakerTV) October 29, 2019
His campaign slogan appears to be “Think Different,”
This story is developing.
