BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore police and Baltimore County spokesperson T.J. Smith launched his mayoral campaign for the city of Baltimore Tuesday morning.

While he had said he was “making an announcement about his future” over the weekend, he officially changed his Twitter bio to “Candidate for Mayor of #Baltimore” and launched his campaign website.

His campaign slogan appears to be “Think Different,”

This story is developing.

