ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday an agreement that will require Exelon to invest more than $200 million in environmental projects to improve water quality in the Lower Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay.
The agreement, between the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Exelon Generation Company, LLC., settles Exelon’s legal challenges to the water quality certification in 2018 by Maryland under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act.
“Our administration has committed a historic $5 billion toward wide-ranging bay initiatives and taken bold and aggressive steps to address the challenges posed by pollution, sediment, and debris at the Conowingo Dam,” said Governor Hogan. “This settlement is a significant and positive step in the right direction, and with the cooperation of Exelon and upstream states, we can continue making progress in our efforts to preserve and protect this great national treasure.”
The investment will include funds to implement new flow control requirements to create more natural conditions in the Lower Susquehanna River, removing trash and debris as well as working to restore a healthy population of water-filtering mussels in the river.
This story is developing.
You must log in to post a comment.