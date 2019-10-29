Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Office of Highway Operations announced Michaels Mill Road will be closed between Buckeystown Pike and Fingerboard Road for culvert repairs.
The closure period will begin between MD-85 and MD-80 on Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for one week, weather permitting.
Highway Operations to Temporarily Close Michaels Mill Road https://t.co/Hzt6msVXuH
— Frederick County (@FrederickCoMD) October 29, 2019
Motorists are asked to use Fingerboard Road as an alternate route.
Department staff has notified emergency personnel and local agencies about the operation to provide safe travel on all county-maintained roadways, according to the Frederick County Highway Operations.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
