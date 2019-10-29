  • WJZ 13On Air

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Office of Highway Operations announced Michaels Mill Road will be closed between Buckeystown Pike and Fingerboard Road for culvert repairs.

The closure period will begin between MD-85 and MD-80 on Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for one week, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to use Fingerboard Road as an alternate route.

Department staff has notified emergency personnel and local agencies about the operation to provide safe travel on all county-maintained roadways, according to the Frederick County Highway Operations.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

