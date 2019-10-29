  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animals, Environment, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland DNR, Maryland News, Ocean City, Talkers, whale sighting


OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A whale entangled by two buoys and a fishing gear line has been rescued off the coast of Maryland.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports officers with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources were informed about the trapped whale near Ocean City on Thursday.

Sgt. Andrew Wilson says Capt. Monty Hawkins heard the initial call and provided a whale rescue blade that allowed the crew to free the animal. Wilson says the crew was able to rescue the whale within one hour.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says entanglement is one of the most severe threats to whales.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments