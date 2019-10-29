Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Halloween is right around the corner, and soon, Trick-Or-Treaters will be out going door-to-door asking for some candy.
Here’s what you can expect the forecast to look like!
Temperatures will be mild in the mid-60’s, but there will be some rain in the forecast.
The day will begin with rain starting at midnight and will last all the way through the morning. The rain will eventually turn into thunderstorms throughout most of the afternoon.
The thunderstorms will turn scattered and things could dry out just in time for Trick-Or-Treating.
There still, however, are chances of thunderstorms and showers throughout the night.
