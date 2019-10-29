Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Allen Lowe for a theft from a vehicle in the parking lot of a Denny’s in Glen Burnie on Tuesday morning.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Allen Lowe for a theft from a vehicle in the parking lot of a Denny’s in Glen Burnie on Tuesday morning.
An officer was on patrol in the area of 6302 Ritchie Highway when he saw a man enter an empty parked vehicle in the back parking lot of Denny’s on October 29 at 3:50 a.m.
The man was seen searching through the vehicle and was recognized by the officer after outstanding warrants linked the suspect to two earlier theft from auto cases.
When the officer determined Lowe didn’t own the vehicle, they placed him in custody and found him in possession of a smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine residue.
Lowe was charged with rogue and vagabond and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.