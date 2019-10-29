  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a robbery from early October in South Baltimore.

At around 7 p.m. on October 8, an unknown suspect entered a store in the 800 block of W. Lombard Street. The suspect allegedly assaulted the store clerk before taking money from the cash register and leaving, police said.

Credit: Baltimore Police

Credit: Baltimore Police

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect seen in this photograph is asked to call 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

