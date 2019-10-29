Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a robbery from early October in South Baltimore.
At around 7 p.m. on October 8, an unknown suspect entered a store in the 800 block of W. Lombard Street. The suspect allegedly assaulted the store clerk before taking money from the cash register and leaving, police said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect seen in this photograph is asked to call 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
