BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Brooklyn Park last week.
Robert Lee Thomas, Jr., 45, was shot around 7:30 p.m. Thursday near his home in Brooklyn Park. Officers arriving at the scene near the intersection of Audrey Avenue and Ruth Street found him on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died Monday evening, police said. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-222-4731 or call the county Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
