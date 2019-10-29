BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State Senator Jill Carter announced her exploratory committee for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, up until recently held by the late Elijah Cummings.
“Today, I’m announcing my exploratory committee to continue the civil rights legacy of Maryland’s 7th Congressional District,” She tweeted early Tuesday morning. “I’ll be talking to my potential constituents about the issues. Reach out via DM if you’d like to support. Thank you! #CarterforCongress”
The state senator is the first to announce any move toward a congressional campaign, a day after Gov. Larry Hogan announced the special election timeline brought on by Cummings’ death earlier in October.
This story is developing.
