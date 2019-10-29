PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Three teens have been arrested after officers responded to an attempted robbery in Pasadena early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. in the area of Fort Smallwood Road and Bar Harbor Road. A man was approached by three suspects in a silver minivan.
One of the suspects showed the man a handgun and demanded property from him. The victim did not comply, and the suspects left the area in the minivan, police said.
An officer saw the vehicle leaving the area, and stopped and detained the three suspects who were positively identified by the victim.
An air gun that was made to look exactly like a Glock handgun was recovered from one of the suspects.
They are identified and listed as follows: 19-year-old Jordan Dunham, of Pasadena, 16-year-old Adam Gates, of Bowie, and 17-year-old Arthur Hoyte, of Millersville.
They are all charged with armed robbery, robbery, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
