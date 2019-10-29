



3 people were killed in 3 separate shootings within 6 hours of each other in northwest Baltimore.

The first happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday. 4 people were shot in the 4200 block of Park Heights Avenue.

A 25-year-old man was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

Three other people, a 26-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All three walked into area hospitals.

Police are searching for 2 suspects in that shooting.

Later, a 22-year-old woman walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. She later died from her injuries.

Police believe she was shot in the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue around 7:48 p.m. on Monday. Investigators are looking for an unknown shooter in connection to that case.

Finally around 1:06 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 4700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue where they found 4 victims.

All 4 were taken to local hospitals. One of them, a 19-year-old man, later died from his wounds.

There’s no word on the condition of the other 3 victims.

Anyone with information on any of these investigations is asked to call Baltimore City police at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.